BANGKOK Jan 8 Thailand's fourth-largest lender,
Kasikornbank, has cut its 2014 loan growth target to 9
percent from 9-11 percent because the country's economy looks
like growing less than expected, hit by a continuing political
crisis.
But the bank expected its 2014 net profit to rise more than
10 percent due to that loan growth and higher fee income,
President Teeranun Srihong told reporters late on Tuesday.
"We have reviewed our business plan to reflect the higher
risk from domestic political factors," Teeranun said, adding the
crisis will hit investment in both the public and private
sectors.
The economy is expected to grow only 3.6-3.7 percent this
year rather than an earlier forecast of 4.5 percent, he said.
