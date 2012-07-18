BANGKOK, July 18 Kasikornbank, Thailand's fourth-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, boosted by strong loan growth and higher revenue from its insurance business.

Kasikornbank made an April-June net profit of 9.37 billion baht ($297 million), a record high and up from 7.32 billion baht a year earlier. Fifteen analysts polled by Reuters had forecast average earnings of 9.12 billion baht.

Growth momentum is expected to continue in the second half of the year, which is normally a strong period for loan growth.

Kasikornbank has said its lending grew 5 percent in the first half of 2012 and the bank is aiming for full-year loan growth of 9-10 percent. ($1 = 31.55 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)