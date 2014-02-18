BRIEF-Fisco to sell shares of NCXX Group for 60.2 mln yen
* Says it will sell 152,000 shares of unit NCXX Group Inc to a Tokyo-based company for 60.2 million yen (396 yen per share) in total, to ensure the business fund, on April 28
BANGKOK Feb 18 Kiatnakin Bank, Thailand's tenth-largest lender by assets, cut its 2014 loan growth forecast to a single digit from a previous forecast of 21 percent due to domestic political unrest and slowing economic growth.
This was on assumption that the economy will grow 2.8 percent this year versus previous forecast of 4.3 percent, the bank's president, Aphinant Klewpatinond, told reporters on Tuesday.
The bank's non-performing loans have risen 0.5 percent in January and the weaker economy could lead to an increase in bad debt, he said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
April 28 Australian markets were dragged lower by miners on Friday, after dips in overnight commodity prices pared previous sessions' gains while New Zealand stocks surged to a seven-month high, led by industrial and utility shares.