Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives in a van at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

BANGKOK Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, is recovering in hospital after treatment for a blood infection and lung inflammation, the palace said on Wednesday.

The 87-year-old King Bhumibol has been in Bangkok's Siriraj hospital for more than three months and had earlier been treated for water on the brain. He was suffering at the weekend from a blood infection and lung inflammation.

His fever has subsided, blood oxygen levels had returned to normal and an X-ray had shown his lung inflammation had been lowered substantially, the palace said.

The king was still receiving food intravenously and was being given oxygen, it said.

King Bhumibol's health is watched closely in Thailand, where he is a figure of moral strength and symbol of continuity in a country that has seen much upheaval during his 69-year reign.

The king has spent most of the past six years in hospital.

Most Thais have known no other monarch, and nervousness over the succession has played into a decade of political division.

The king's youngest daughter, Princess Chulabhorn, urged people to pray for him to get better.

"I touched his hand and I'm glad that he has no fever," she said in comments aired on Thailand's nightly royal news bulletins on Wednesday.

"He is in the process of recovering gradually."

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Roche)