BANGKOK Oct 7 Thailand's King Bhumibol
Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, was making a
good recovery in hospital on Tuesday, the palace said, following
surgery at the weekend to remove his gallbladder.
A statement from the information division of His Majesty's
Principle Private Secretary said the king's respiratory
condition was good and his heart rate was close to normal,
although he had experienced some fever and was receiving
medication for pain near the site of the operation.
The health of Bhumibol, 86, has formed the backdrop to a
complex and unrelenting crisis being fought out between
Thailand's rival business and political elites. Widely seen as a
unifying figure and moral arbiter among Thais, the king's health
is a subject of much public concern.
Gallbladder removal is a common procedure, usually carried
out to relieve painful gallstones. The statement, posted on the
information division's Facebook page, said the removed organ had
some inflammation but no abnormality was detected in the cells.
The king left Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital last month after
nearly five weeks of treatment for stomach inflammation. He was
readmitted late on Friday for what the Royal Household Bureau
said was a fever and irregular blood pressure.
He spent nearly four years in a special suite of the
hospital after being admitted in 2009 for a lung infection.
Since then Bhumibol has rarely been seen aside from a few public
events. He lives mostly at a seaside palace in Hua Hin, south of
the capital.
Bhumibol, the ninth king of the Chakri Dynasty, is a
constitutional monarch who made several interventions in the
1970s and 1990s to call for calm during political crises. He
stayed silent during the latest tumult, which began in November
and culminated in a May 22 coup.
Years of political strife, broadly pitting a Bangkok
establishment backed by a coup-prone military against tycoons
and politicians allied with former Prime Minister Thaksin
Shinawatra, has centred partly around anxiety about royal
succession.
Bhumibol's son and presumed heir, Crown Prince
Vajiralongkorn, does not command his father's popular support,
but some Thaksin supporters expressed their loyalty to the
prince during protests this year.
