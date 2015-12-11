BANGKOK Dec 11 Thousands of cyclists streamed
through Bangkok on Friday to honour Thailand's revered but
ailing king in an outpouring of loyalty that comes against a
backdrop of an unprecedented crackdown on those perceived as
critical of the monarchy.
"Bike For Dad" is part of weeks of celebrations marking the
birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest
reigning monarch, who turned 88 on Dec. 5.
Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, the king's only son and
heir, led a throng of cyclists on a 29 km (18 miles) route
starting in Bangkok's old quarter.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and several cabinet
ministers joined the procession of yellow-shirted riders. Yellow
is the colour that represents the king.
"Many people want to share this moment to send a sign to our
king that we all love him very much," said Nusara
Anuntavanichaya, 44, who sat with her six-year-old daughter on
the route, along with thousands of yellow-clad spectators.
Many Thais see the king as a unifying figure in a country
that has suffered bouts of violent upheaval over the past decade
as rival power networks, one closely associated with the
royalist military, vie to run the country.
The king is in frail health and has not been seen in public
since Sept. 1. He is in a Bangkok hospital, where he has spent
much of the past six years, and where doctors in August treated
him for what the Royal Household Bureau called "water on the
brain", or hydrocephalus.
The cyclists passed the hospital on their route.
The king is a constitutional monarch, with no formal
political powers, and long wielded immense influence.
The crown prince does not command the same devotion his
father does, leading to apprehension about the succession. He
smiled at cheering crowds as he cycled past on Friday.
The military, since seizing power in a May 2014 coup, has
zealously pursued anyone perceived to have defamed the royals,
including senior military and police officers, under draconian
lese majeste, or royal insult, laws.
Two suspects have died in military custody during a police
investigation of corruption involving "Bike For Dad" and another
cycling event aimed at celebrating the royals.
Police said last week they had launched an inquiry into U.S.
Ambassador to Thailand Glyn Davies after he criticised "lengthy
and unprecedented" jail sentences for those found guilty of lese
majeste.
Authorities said about 30,000 police and soldiers were on
duty for the bike ride, which comes four months after a bomb at
a city shrine killed 20 people.
Police said a people-smuggling gang angry about a crackdown
was responsible. The blast came a day after a "Bike For Mom"
cycling event in honour of Queen Sirikit.
Police said on Friday they had arrested a group of people
who planned to "create a disturbance on an important day."
They did not elaborate but Prayuth said authorities had
foiled a plot to assassinate senior government officials at the
procession.
