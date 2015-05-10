BANGKOK May 10 Thailand's King Bhumibol
Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, left hospital
on Sunday after seven months spent convalescing following
surgery last year, to the joy of many in Thailand where Bhumibol
is widely revered.
Tearful crowds shouted "Long live the king!" as King
Bhumibol, wearing a red shirt, and Queen Sirikit passed by in a
convoy en route to their Klai Kangwon palace in the seaside town
of Hua Hin, televised coverage of the departure showed.
The monarch made a rare public appearance last week when he
attended a ceremony marking his official coronation in 1950 at
the glittering Grand Palace in the heart of Bangkok's historic
quarter.
Bhumibol is revered by many as the arbiter of Thailand's
decades-long, sometimes violent, political divisions.
Most Thais have only known King Bhumibol on the throne, and
many are nervous about what a royal succession might bring.
His son and presumed heir, Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn, has
yet to command his father's level of popular support.
Bhumibol, 87, was admitted to Bangkok's Siriraj Hospital in
October where he underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder.
The king has in the past intervened during Thailand's often
messy political showdowns. In 2006, he called on judges to
resolve a pending constitutional crisis.
Months later, populist Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was
ousted in a September coup by the army.
Thailand has been broadly split along north-south political
lines since Thaksin's ouster. A bastion of the conservative,
pro-establishment Democrat Party, southern Thailand historically
hosts much of the country's wealth and tourism.
The poorer, agrarian north and northeast, where Thaksin's
populist policies won him legions of supporters, remain
Shinawatra strongholds.
Thaksin is loathed by the royalist elite who accuse him of
undermining the monarchy and of graft, accusations he denies.
Thaksin's younger sister, former Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, was removed from office last May, days before the
army staged the coup aimed at restoring order after months of
street protests.
