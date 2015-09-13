BANGKOK, Sept 13 Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has received treatment for a blood infection and lung inflammation, the palace said on Sunday.

The 87-year-old monarch has been in Bangkok's Siriraj hospital for more than three months and has been treated for water on the brain since being admitted for a check-up in May. He was treated for a chest infection on Monday.

Bhumibol's health is watched closely in Thailand, where he is widely revered as a moral arbiter and symbol of continuity in a country that has seen much upheaval during his 69-year reign.

The king had on Saturday developed high fever and had a lower than normal concentration of blood oxygen, the palace said in a statement.

"A blood examination found infection. X-ray results on the chest found inflammation in the lower left lung," it said, adding that his blood pressure was normal but fever remained.

Doctors adjusted antibiotics and administered additional oxygen, the palace said.

Bhumibol has spent most of the past six years in hospital. Most Thais have known no other monarch, and nervousness over the succession has played into a decade of political division in Thailand. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Martin Petty and Andrew Heavens)