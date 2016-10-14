BANGKOK Oct 14 The Thai central bank governor
said on Friday there had been no abnormal speculation in the
foreign exchange market a day after the death of King Bhumibol
Adulyadej and the bank would support liquidity of the baht in
the event of any tightening.
Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said
financial markets were "relatively stable" on Friday.
"We have yet to find abnormal speculative financial market
movements," Veerathai told reporters.
"The Bank of Thailand will monitor the situation closely at
a difficult period for Thais in order to maintain confidence in
the financial market, so the foreign exchange and bond markets
can run smoothly without any bumps," he said.
"The BOT stands ready to support the liquidity of the Thai
baht against the dollar."
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Editing by Robert Birsel)