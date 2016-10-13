BANGKOK Thailand's prime minister said on Thursday Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn had confirmed he will perform his duty as heir to the throne following the death of his father, signalling the prince's widely expected ascension.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej died earlier on Thursday, the palace said. No successor has been officially announced and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters the formal succession process could wait and the crown prince had asked time to mourn with the Thai people.

"When the right time comes, the crown prince confirmed that he has realised his duty and will continue to perform his duty as the heir to the throne," Prayuth said.

(Writing by Robert Birsel)