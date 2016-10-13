Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha makes a statement following the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in Bangkok, in this still image taken from video October 13, 2016. Reuters TV/Thai Pool

BANGKOK Thailand's prime minister urged vigilance on Thursday to maintain security and asked businesses to keep investing and stock market investors to maintain their holdings after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

"Everyone will need to be alert in every region and throughout the country to ensure safety," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said in a televised statement, adding that national security was a top priority.

"On the economic side, whether it's the stock market, trade, investment and business sector, please don't stop," he said.

He warned against any attempt to "dump" shares on the stock market.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Robert Birsel)