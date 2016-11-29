Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn attends an event commemorating the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, as he joins people during the mourning of his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at the Royal Plaza in Bangkok, Thailand, October 23,... REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK Thailand's Cabinet on Tuesday acknowledged the appointment of a new king, defence minister Prawit Wongsuwan said.

The death of the much loved King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct. 13 plunged the Southeast Asian nation into mourning. Most Thais have known no other monarch.

Following the king's death, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha signalled Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn's widely expected ascension.

"After this, we enter the parliamentary process," the defence minister told reporters. "We expect an audience [with the prince] within the next one to two days."

According to procedure, the cabinet, which meets once a week, will ask the president of parliament to invite the crown prince to become king. The prince will then have to accept the invitation in order for him to be proclaimed king.

(Reporting by Pracha Hairakasapitak and Patpicha Tanakasempipat. Editing by Bill Tarrant.; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by)