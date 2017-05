BANGKOK Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday the appointment of a successor to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died earlier in the day, would be made later, and the crown prince had asked for time to mourn with the Thai people.

"Let us wait for the right time," Prayuth told reporters.

Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is expected to succeed his father, had asked for time to mourn with the rest of the country, Prayuth said.

(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)