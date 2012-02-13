PATTAYA, Thailand Feb 13 Lips locked at
all times -- including for bathroom breaks and meals -- is the
less than romantic challenge facing Thai couples trying for the
kiss to blow away all kisses at a Valentine's Day marathon.
Seven couples have brought their lips together in the Thai
beach resort of Pattaya, some 100 km (62 miles) southeast of
Bangkok, hoping to break the world record for longest continuous
kiss - which currently stands at nearly two days.
The marathon kicked off on Sunday and will go through
Valentine's Day, with prizes and glory for the pair that manages
to hold out longer than 46 hours, 24 minutes and nine seconds.
That record was set in 2011 by Lakkana Tiranarat, 31, and
her husband, both back this year for another go.
"We'll try to do better than last year but maybe just for a
little longer. We'll see how tough the other competitors are but
we'll do our best," Lakkana said.
Each couple has a space of 1 square metre (yard) to prove
their affection for each other.
Food and drink must be taken through a straw. Teeth brushing
would also risk breaking the locked lips and result in
disqualification.
The toilet is off-limits for the first three hours of the
contest. After that, lips still together, they must be
accompanied by a referee for any later bathroom break.
Suggesting the contest has more to do with ordeal than
romance, the organisers noted that the number of contestants has
fallen by half from last year's marathon.
"The world record last year of 46 hours, 24 minutes and
nine seconds is very difficult to beat. Contestants have to be
patient to prove their love," said Somporn Naksuethrong, general
manager of Ripley's World Pattaya.
The record-breaking couple stands to gain a diamond ring
worth 100,000 baht ($3,333) and a hotel gift voucher for 200,000
baht -- as well as, presumably, very sore lips.
(Reporting by Jutarat Skulpichetrat; editing by Elaine Lies and
Jonathan Thatcher)