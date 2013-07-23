BANGKOK, July 23 Krung Thai Bank,
Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 13.5
percent drop in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, mainly due to
higher provisions, which offset a rise in loans to business and
retail clients plus higher fee income.
The state-controlled bank posted a net profit of 6.43
billion baht ($206.85 million) for April-June, down from 7.44
billion a year earlier, and missed the 9 billion baht average
forecast by five analysts polled by Reuters.
Profit before provisions was 12.23 billion baht, up 10.2
percent from the same period of 2012, it said in a statement.
The country's biggest state bank is expected to suffer in
coming months from a possible delay in government infrastructure
investment.
($1 = 31.0850 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)