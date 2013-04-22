BANGKOK, April 22 Krung Thai Bank,
Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 34
percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, due to rising
loan growth, higher fee income and dividends from the state
Vayupak fund.
The state-controlled bank posted net profit of 8.51 billion
baht ($297 million) for January through March, up from 6.34
billion a year earlier, though it missed the 9.3 billion baht
average forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
($1 = 28.65 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence
and David Holmes)