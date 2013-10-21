BANGKOK Oct 21 Krung Thai Bank, Thailand's second-largest lender by assets, reported only a small rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday due to loan loss provisions.

The state-controlled bank posted a net profit of 8.91 billion baht ($287 million) for July-September, up from 8.88 billion a year earlier, and missed the 9.6 billion baht average forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's pre-provision profit was 14.2 billion baht, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The country's biggest state bank tightened its loan criteria in the third quarter due to a rise in loan defaults as a result of the country's economic slowdown. ($1 = 31.0400 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)