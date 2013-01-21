BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
BANGKOK Jan 21 A Thai state fund that owns 55 percent of Thailand's Krung Thai Bank said on Monday it has no plan to sell its stake in the country's second-largest lender at this point.
"Board is still considering the issue and we haven't come up with anything," Povongtip Poramapojn, senior director at Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a unit of the central bank, told reporters.
A local newspaper reported on Monday the FIDF planned to sell some part of its stake in Krung Thai to repay FIDF's debt. The news dragged Krung Thai shares down nearly 2 percent on Monday morning. (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).