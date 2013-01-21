BANGKOK Jan 21 A Thai state fund that owns 55 percent of Thailand's Krung Thai Bank said on Monday it has no plan to sell its stake in the country's second-largest lender at this point.

"Board is still considering the issue and we haven't come up with anything," Povongtip Poramapojn, senior director at Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a unit of the central bank, told reporters.

A local newspaper reported on Monday the FIDF planned to sell some part of its stake in Krung Thai to repay FIDF's debt. The news dragged Krung Thai shares down nearly 2 percent on Monday morning. (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)