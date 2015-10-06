GENEVA Oct 7 IndustriALL, a global labour union
with 50 million members, has filed a complaint against Thailand
at the International Labour Organization in Geneva, the union
said on Wednesday.
The complaint, sent to the ILO's committee on freedom of
association, details 18 cases of worker and labour abuses,
IndustriALL said in a statement.
"IndustriALL, which has seven affiliate trade unions in the
country, accuses the Thai government of failing to protect its
workforce of 39 million workers, nearly half of whom are
employed in the informal sector," it said.
IndustriALL helped create the landmark Accord on Fire and
Building Safety after Bangladesh's Rana Plaza garment factory
collapsed in April 2013, killing at least 1,130 people.
That legally binding agreement, signed by more than 150
apparel firms and the unions, requires factories to have
independent safety inspections with the results made public.
The Bangladesh disaster and the subsequent accord has
bolstered labour unions in several Southeast Asian countries,
making unions more confident and visible.
"Thailand is a hub in the global supply chain for many
multinational companies. The government must do more to protect
its workers, who are the backbone of the economy," IndustriALL's
general secretary, Jyrki Raina, said in the statement.
"Likewise, multinational companies must not allow worker
violations at their suppliers and subsidiaries in Thailand just
because they can get away with it."
IndustriALL said Thailand failed to guarantee the rights of
freedom of association and collective bargaining to about 75
percent of the workforce, leading to it having the lowest
unionisation rate in Southeast Asia at 1.5 percent.
"Workers are frequently sacked for being trade unionists or
trying to bargain collectively," the statement said.
"In cases where the courts have ordered workers to be
reinstated, companies often ignore the ruling or put intolerable
pressure on workers to quit. In other instances, court
proceedings drag on for so long that the workers are forced to
accept a payout and resign."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alan Crosby)