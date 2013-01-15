(Corrects headline, first and second paragraph to 2013 presales
instead of revenue)
BANGKOK Jan 15 Thailand's biggest housing
developer, Land and Houses Pcl, said on Tuesday it
expected 2013 presales of 30 billion baht ($992.39 million), up
19.5 percent from last year thanks to its new housing projects.
Estimated 2012 presales was 25.1 billion baht, the company
said in a statement.
Land & Houses, 15.3 percent owned by the Government of
Singapore Investment Corp, planned to launch 24 new projects
with combined value of 43.3 billion baht in 2013, the statement
said.
It planned to spend at least 10 billion baht this year,
mostly for land purchases, it said, and planned to sell at least
6 billion baht in bonds this year and set up a property fund in
the second half of 2013.
($1 = 30.23 baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)