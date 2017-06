BANGKOK Jan 15 Thailand's Land & Houses :

* The company aimed for double-digit growth in 2013 net profit, Senior Executive Vice-President Adisorn Thananun-narapool told reporters.

* It planned to buy two property assets in the United States this year.

* It planned to raise housing prices by 4-5 percent this year. (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)