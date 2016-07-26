KLONG SAI PATTANA, Thailand, July 26 (Thomson Reuters
Foundation) - I n Klong Sai Pattana, a rural community carved out
of an illegal oil palm plantation by land rights campaigners,
new arrivals are given a one-year trial run at being farmers.
If the newcomers pass the year-long test in organic farming
and sustainable development, they are permitted to stay. If not,
they move on and their plot in Surat Thani province in southern
Thailand is passed on to the next applicant in line.
Klong Sai Pattana's leaders say the rules - honed over two
decades of violent struggle for land and shaped by land rights
movements from countries including Mexico and Brazil, to India
and Indonesia - are essential to preserving harmony.
They argue a government push to evict them - and to
redistribute to outsiders the state-owned land that they fought
for - could result in a failed community.
"It's not as if we can live with 'random' people. What if
bad elements come in? The people live here together through
order and discipline," Prateep Rakangthong, a 61-year-old leader
of Klong Sai Pattana, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Villagers who can't accept and live with this order can't
live with us," Rakangthong said.
"The community would collapse - then the land would fall
into the hands of people who have buying power, the investors,"
he said, after meeting government officials in early July.
Newly-arrived families receive 1,600 square metres (17,222
square feet)to live on, 1.6 hectares (3.9 acres) of land to farm
and earn a living, as well as access to a community farm and
forest for cooking ingredients and pasture for cows who produce
organic fertiliser.
LONG STRUGGLE
If investors wrest back control of the land, the sacrifice
of campaigners who fought to reclaim it - four have been killed
by unidentified gunmen since 2010 - will have been in vain, he
said.
Klong Sai Pattana is a 160-hectare plot owned by the
Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO).
In 2008, campaigners formed the Southern Peasants Federation
of Thailand (SPFT) coalition, and occupied the land, with the
consent of ALRO.
They then helped ALRO to collect evidence to win a court
case to evict the trespassing palm oil company.
Having helped to oust the palm oil company, members of the
SPFT say they deserve to stay in the community - under a title
allowing collective management and use of state-owned land.
However, the government says all Thais should have an
opportunity to vie for it.
"This area belongs to the Agricultural Land Reform Office.
There are clear steps and procedures that must be followed to
redistribute and share this land to those who have the right to
live here," Jirachai Moontongroy, deputy permanent secretary of
the prime minister's office, said during a recent visit.
"Even though some people have been living in the area for
many years, they are only one group of people who have the right
... it's up to the civil servants redistributing the land in the
province to decide," Moontongroy said.
EXCLUDED FROM LAND REDISTRIBUTION?
The government has used various tactics to push the land
activists out of Klong Sai Pattana.
Despite having helped to oust the palm oil company,
campaigners were accused of being dependents of the company who
should also be evicted.
On July 15 a court ruled in their favour, saying they were
not the company's dependents.
Now the Klong Sai Pattana activists face a new challenge:
the ruling military junta issued an order this month allowing
the ALRO to reclaim land that was occupied illegally.
Pranom Somwong, a lawyer with rights group Protection
International, said after the verdict on 15 July that the
provincial ALRO office "will continue in their efforts to evict
the Klong Sai Pattana community from their lands".
Campaigners fear that if they are evicted and the land is
redistributed, they will be excluded - as happened to others who
fought for a nearby plot but were left out when that land was
redistributed a decade ago.
"These other people don't have to do anything. They just come
in, serve themselves and feast," said Khuan Panmuang, a SPFT
member living in the nearby community of Santi Pattana.
According to SPFT members, 80 percent of the people who moved
into that community have since sold their land.
(Reporting by Alisa Tang @alisatang, Editing by Jo Griffin and
Astrid Zweynert. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org
to see more stories)