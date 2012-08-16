BANGKOK Aug 16 Thailand's Ch Karnchang Pcl
said on Thursday that work was under way at the
controversial $3.5 billion Xayaburi dam project and the builder
expected to begin construction of a reservoir at the site in
late 2012.
"We are still working on the project. We haven't received a
formal letter from the Lao government that we should suspend or
put the project on hold," Chief Executive Officer Plew
Trivisvavet told reporters.
"We have entered the area for some relocation work and to
prepare for the construction of the reservoir," he said.
The company planned to book revenue of about 4 billion baht
from the project this year, Plew said.
Ch Karnchang is the main contractor for the Xayaburi
hydropower dam on the Mekong River.
In July, Laos said work on the dam had been suspended
pending further study after requests from neighbouring countries
and environmental groups.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)