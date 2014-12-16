BANGKOK, Dec 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Hundreds of
families in western Thailand are suffering from lead poisoning
near a polluted creek that the government has failed to clean up
despite a court order two years ago, Human Rights Watch said on
Tuesday.
In 1998, Lead Concentrates (Thailand) closed a mine in Klity
Creek in Kanchanaburi province, but the 400 or so ethnic Karen
subsistence farmers living in a nearby village struggle with
health problems and continue to fight for a cleanup, the
watchdog group said in a report.
In what activists hailed as a landmark ruling, the Supreme
Administrative Court in January 2013 ordered the government to
pay $125,000 in compensation and clean up the site.
"This is a test case for whether rule of law really means
anything in Thailand when the poor and powerless take on a state
agency that has been negligent," Phil Robertson, HRW's deputy
director for Asia, told Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"If the (Pollution Control Department) can defy an order
from the Supreme Administrative Court without facing severe
consequences, it spreads the word that government agencies can
do what they want."
Residents of Lower Klity Creek village suffer the symptoms
of chronic lead poisoning, such as abdominal pain and headaches,
and children born with severe developmental disabilities, the
HRW report said.
According to the report, the Pollution Control Department
had scheduled to begin the cleanup on May 1 this year, but an
official said preparatory research is ongoing.
"We are analysing what are the best methods we can use to
clean up the creek," Monthep Utsinthong, a researcher from the
Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's Pollution
Control Department, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Once we have finished gathering information, we will then
speak with villagers about whether they are okay with our
cleanup methods. We should begin cleaning up sometime next
year."
Villagers say the Pollution Control Department has checked
lead levels in the soil every month since before the verdict and
now needs to act.
"They should stop researching and start cleaning up,"
Somchai, a farmer who was among the 22 plaintiffs that won the
court case, told HRW.
LONG-AWAITED JUSTICE
Robertson said the Klity Creek case could set a precedent
for court-ordered cleanups of industrial and mining toxic waste
sites.
"Never before has a group of villagers successfully sued the
government to require they clean up an industrial site," he
said.
"Success here could lead to further lawsuits pressing for
responsibility for industrial poisoning of communities in
seriously affected areas like Map Tha Phut in Rayong, and the
gold mines in Loei and Phichit provinces."
(Additional reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda)
(Reporting by Thin Lei Win, editing by Alisa Tang.)