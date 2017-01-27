BANGKOK A Thai military court on Friday jailed a man for 11 years and four months on charges of royal defamation and computer crime over his Facebook social media posts last year.

The country's strict lese-majeste law makes it a crime to defame, insult or threaten the king, queen, heir to the throne or regent. Each offence is punishable with a jail term of up to 15 years.

Burin Intin, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges of royal defamation and violating Thailand's Computer Crime Act over posts deemed insulting to the monarchy in a comment on Facebook and online chat, his lawyer, Anon Numpa, said.

He was detained on April 27 last year after taking part in a peaceful protest against the country's ruling junta, and held on remand in Bangkok, the capital, since April 30.

Anon said he would not appeal against Friday's decision, but would submit a petition for a royal pardon.

Last month, Thailand's new King Maha Vajiralongkorn pardoned or commuted the sentences of up to 150,000 prison inmates, including some jailed under one of the world's toughest laws against royal insult.

