BANGKOK, March 28 A Thai court jailed a man for
three years and four months on Thursday for selling video CDs
showing sections of an Australian news series that contained
content deemed offensive to Thailand's royal family.
Akachai Hongkawan, 37, was also fined 66,666 baht ($2,300)
under Thailand's strict lese-majeste law after he was found
guilty of distributing the segments from a 2010 Australian
Broadcasting Corporation series, translated into Thai, that
discussed the future of the monarchy.
"The defendant assembled and distributed the video CDs
himself after downloading the documentary from the Internet and
was fully aware of his actions," a judge at a Bangkok criminal
court said in passing sentence.
Thailand's 85-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen as
semi-divine by many Thais but he told an audience in 2005 that
he should not be above criticism.
Video CDs, or VCDs, predate DVDs and are still commonly used
in Thailand.
Earlier this month, a state-owned television station was
criticised by the army chief, a government minister and members
of the public for airing a rare debate on the lese-majeste
law.
In a case that was widely denounced by rights groups, a
former magazine editor was jailed for 10 years in January after
he was found guilty of publishing articles defaming King
Bhumibol in 2010.
Critics say the lese-majese law is used as a political tool
to discredit and silence opponents. Those found guilty of
insulting the royal family can serve up to 15 years in jail for
each offence.
($1 = 29 baht)
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Nick Macfie)