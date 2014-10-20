BANGKOK Oct 20 A prominent Thai intellectual
has been accused of insulting a mediaeval king, a government
spokesman said on Monday, and faces up to 15 years in jail if
convicted.
Thailand has a strict lese-majeste law which makes it a
crime to defame, insult or threaten the king, queen, heir to the
throne or regent. The law does not apply to past or deceased
monarchs but is often loosely interpreted for political ends.
Two retired army officers filed a complaint against veteran
social campaigner Sulak Sivaraksa, 82, over remarks he made at a
seminar on Oct. 12 including comments about King Naresuan the
Great, a national hero who died in 1605.
If convicted, Sulak could be jailed for up to 15 years.
"Police received a complaint filed by two retired soldiers
against professor Sulak," said government spokesman Yongyuth
Mayalarp.
Sulak, one of Thailand's most prominent scholars and social
activists, has been the target of several lese-majeste
complaints since the 1980s.
He was not available for comment.
Thailand's army seized power in a May 22 coup saying it
needed to restore order after months of street protests that
helped overthrow an elected government. Prayuth Chan-ocha, the
former army chief who led the coup and was appointed prime
minister in August, is a self-proclaimed royalist and has vowed
to root out critics of the monarchy.
David Streckfuss, a Thailand-based scholar who monitors
lese-majeste laws, said the complaint against Sulak was
symptomatic of attitudes to the royal insult law under a junta,
known as the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), that
has been pursuing such cases with zeal.
"The junta has made it clear from the beginning that it
means to pursue alleged violations of lese-majeste with extra
vigour. And it has," said Streckfuss.
"Cases that would have been shelved under the previous
government are being fast-tracked into military courts."
MOVING GOAL POSTS
King Naresuan is known in Thailand for his drive to end the
domination of invaders from neighbouring Burma during his 1590
to 1605 rule. He has been portrayed in a series of blockbuster
Thai films.
In 1984 Sulak, a self-proclaimed royalist but one who has
publicly said that the monarchy should be subject to scrutiny,
was arrested and charged with insulting King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
The case was later withdrawn following international pressure.
Authorities have launched more than a dozen lese-majeste
prosecutions since the junta took power - including one against
a Bangkok taxi-driver who was sentenced to two years and six
months in jail over remarks about social inequality he made to a
passenger.
Last year, the Supreme Court sentenced a man to two years in
prison over a comment he made in 2005 about King Mongkut, known
outside Thailand as the king in the play and film "The King and
I", based on a 1944 novel about British teacher Anna Leonowens
and her time as a governess at the Siamese court in the early
1860s.
Streckfuss said the case against Sulak had implications for
how the government handled complaints of royal insult.
"The case is alarming for it moves the goal post back even
further into history," he said.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel)