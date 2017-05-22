BANGKOK May 22 The chairman of Thailand's Land
and Houses Pcl, a real estate firm with interests in
banking and the financial sector, has resigned, the company said
on Monday, after a police summons for questioning over land
sales tied to an embezzlement case.
Chairman Anant Asavabhokhin has also resigned his position
as chairman of LH Financial Group, held since 2009,
and gave up his positions on the boards of Quality Houses
and Home Product Center Pcl, it added.
The resignation follows last week's summons over his
suspected involvement with the Klongchan Credit Union
Cooperative, which lost millions of dollars.
Thailand's Department of Special Investigation (DSI), part
of the justice ministry, wants to question Anant about his links
to a 46-rai (7.4-hectare) land purchase by the former president
of the Klongchan credit union, who is serving a 16-year prison
term for embezzlement.
Reuters was unable to contact Anant, who is due to meet the
DSI on June 7. Media last week quoted him as saying he was
surprised to receive the police summons.
Reuters was referred to official statements when it tried to
contact Land and Houses.
The DSI investigation is part of a larger case against the
controversial Dhammakaya temple, whose former abbot, Phra
Dhammachayo, 72, is wanted on charges of money-laundering and
enroachment on public land.
In March, police raided the temple compound, but failed to
find Phra Dhammachayo.
Last week, Taiwan's largest credit card issuer, CTBC Bank
, received approval from the Bank of Thailand to take a
stake of 35.6 percent in LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion
baht ($483 million).
($1=34.38 baht)
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Patpicha
Tanakasempipat and Clarence Fernandez)