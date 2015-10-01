BANGKOK Oct 1 Thailand's LH Financial Group
is in no hurry to agree a strategic partnership due
to weak market conditions after a sharp fall in the Thai stock
market, the group's chairman said on Thursday.
The group has been in talks with three potential Asian
partners to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in wholly-owned LH
Bank, Thailand's smallest lender, Anant Asavabhokhin told
reporters on the sidelines of a property seminar.
"We are not in a hurry (to make a decision). Market
sentiment is not quite good," he said, without giving details.
LH Bank, which specialises in home loans and has assets of
about 187 billion baht ($5.1 billion), has long sought a
strategic partner to strengthen its electronic banking business
and fend off fierce competition from its bigger rivals.
Land and Houses, Thailand's largest home builder,
owns 34.1 percent of LH Financial. Quality Houses PCL is
the second-largest shareholder, with 21.34 percent.
Anant, also executive chairman of Land and Houses, said the
Thai property market had nearly bottomed out and expected the
sector to pick up next year.
Shares in LH Financial have fallen 10 percent in the past 12
months, versus a 15 percent drop in the Thai index.
($1 = 36.4100 baht)
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)