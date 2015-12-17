BANGKOK Dec 17 Thailand's stock exchange said
on Thursday it expected initial public offerings (IPOs) this
year to be worth 297 billion baht ($8.24 billion), above its
target of 250 billion baht, boosted mainly by infrastucture
funds.
A combined 38 listings on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and
the smaller Market for Alternative Investment so far this year
raised 284 billion baht ($7.88 billion), including 75.9 billion
baht of two infrastructure funds .
The exchange expected company IPOs next year to be worth 270
billion baht ($7.49 billion) and a listing of a 100 billion baht
($2.77 billion) by the Thailand Future Fund in the year, Santi
Kiranand, Head of Market Division, said during a press briefing.
"The 270-billion-baht target is for company IPOs. It is not
including the large scale infrastructure fund which we also
expect to see next year," he said.
The Thai cabinet approved on Tuesday a plan to set up the
Thailand Future Fund as the military government ramps up
investment projects to help boost a sputtering economy.
The IPOs would help boost average daily trading value to
about 50 billion baht ($1.39 billion) in 2016 versus the 44.5
billion baht estimate in 2015, President Kesara Manchusree said.
($1 = 36.0500 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)