* Thailand to make all sovereign debt pes-denominated
* Thai bond market now equal to Thai loan market
* Offshore debt may still be used for infrastructure
By Christopher Langner
Oct 11 (IFR) - TOKYO, Oct 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Thailand
is planning to turn 100% of its debt into local currency by
repaying upcoming yen and dollar maturities with money raised in
the local markets, Chularat Suteethorn, director general of the
Public Debt Management Office told IFR in an exclusive interview
on Wednesday.
However, Suteethorn said that Thailand might still return to the
G3 market in the next five to seven years to fund infrastructure
projects.
"Our priority is to use the domestic market, but we will closely
monitor the international markets and evaluate" the relative
cost of funding, said Suteethorn.
Sutheethorn met IFR in Tokyo for one of her first interviews
with Western media since taking over the position occupied by
Chakkrit Parapuntakul until a few months ago.
"Our bond market is growing quite rapidly in the past ten years
and now it is the same size as the commercial bank loan market
at some THB8.2trn (USD267bn)," Suteethorn said, noting the depth
of the local market.
She noted as well that the daily average volume of trading in
government securities in the local market has grown
exponentially from approximately THB20bn a day in 2007 to more
than THB80bn by September this year. Such depth allows the
Kingdom to contemplate the possibility of fully funding an
expected deficit of THB350bn next year solely in the local
markets.
Suteethorn noted, though, that part of the reason that allowed
Thailand to rely solely on the local market was the fact that
foreign investors have been increasing their participation and
Thai government bonds onshore. That is also a strong argument
against tapping the foreign currency markets, she said. Indeed,
according to the Asian Bond Monitor published by the Asia
Development Bank, foreign participation in Thailand's local
government bond market has gone from zero in April 2007 to
13.15% by September 2012.
More important, though, is that recently foreign investors have
been buying more of the longer dated local currency bonds, said
Tada Phutthitada, executive director of the policy and planning
bureau, who met IFR alongside Suteethorn. This fits very well
into Thailand's strategy, as the debt management team said they
are planning to lengthen the average maturity of the Thai debt
portfolio.
"We want to extend our average maturity, which now stands around
seven years," Phutthitada said.
However, the official said that the Kingdom will do so paying
close attention to refinancing risk, hence they will avoid
piling up too many maturities in the same year. To meet that
need, the sovereign is planning on issuing amortising bonds in
the local market. The idea is still being hammered down, but the
debt management team said that they are looking at issuing bonds
with maturities of 15, 20 and 25 years which would amortise in
the last five years of the bond's life.
Such a bond would allow Thailand to lengthen its average
maturity but would not force investors to look at such long-term
bonds given that they would look at actual durations around
three years shorter than the nominal maturities, which make the
investment easier to look at.
Along the same lines, Thailand plans to issue longer dated
inflation-linked bonds, after creating their first benchmark
last year. Debt officials expect to issue more on the 10-year
bond to increase liquidity and to potentially issue a new
15-year inflation linked bond. They said that the Kingdom issued
the first CPI-adjusted bond as a result of enquiries from local
pension funds, which needed to meet statutory returns above
inflation.
"Some investors were looking for something that covers
inflation, so we promised something to cover inflation," said
Suwit Rojanavanich, deputy director general of the public debt
management office.
However, once the bonds were out, Thailand saw the advantages of
the security. Phutthitada said that now the Kingdom intended to
create very liquid inflation-adjusted benchmarks that could also
be used by policymakers to gauge inflation expectations of the
market. Besides, he said, "our central bank has adopted
inflation targeting for a while and we want to send a message
that our debt policy will go in the same way."
According to Phutthitada, the government can afford to issue
inflation-linked bonds as they have noticed that tax revenues
outpace inflation. The official said that for every 1% of
inflation increase, tax revenues in Thailand would rise 1.14%.
Ultimately, debt officials said that they expected that the
increased liquidity of inflation-linked bonds would allow local
utilities to issue similar structures as well.
