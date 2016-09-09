BANGKOK, Sept 9 The leaders of Thailand and
Malaysia agreed on Friday to increase intelligence sharing on
security and to move forward in possibly building a border wall
to combat transnational terrorism and smuggling.
People-trafficking and the smuggling of contraband,
including drugs and petrol, have flourished along the Thai-Malay
border for years until a crackdown by Thai officials on human
traffickers caused some of the routes to shut down last year.
Analysts say that separatist insurgents operating in
Thailand's deep south use Malaysia as a base to launch and plan
their attacks.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak told reporters that
security remained "a very important matter" for both countries
and that there was an agreement to increase intelligence
gathering and sharing to apprehend cross-border terrorism.
"We both face security issues including the fight against
terrorism, human trafficking and illegal smuggling, that is why
we need to address these issues seriously," said Thai Prime
Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Najib said that both sides had discussed the construction
and extension of a border wall with details to be worked out.
"The matter is under consideration but we need to determine
the physical dimensions of the wall or fence as well as the
sharing of the costs," he said.
Najib's visit follows three deadly bomb attacks in southern
Thailand over the past month, including a wave of bombings in
tourist towns in August which Thai police have linked to Muslim
separatists.
Analysts say the attacks were carried out by a separatist
insurgent group known as Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) after
having been left out of peace talks between the Thai government
and a separate separatist umbrella group in Malaysia.
Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala and
Narathiwat were once part of an independent Malay Muslim
sultanate until they were annexed by Thailand in 1909.
Since 2004, Muslim separatists operating in the area have
waged a bloody insurgency which has claimed more than 6,500
lives, according to the Deep South Watch which monitors the
conflict.
(Reporting by Cod Satrusayang; Editing by Nick Macfie)