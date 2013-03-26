BANGKOK, March 26 The Thai stock exchange is to raise minimum deposits for cash accounts used to trade in certain stocks to 20 percent of trading value from 15 percent in a bid to curb volatility, its president, Charamporn Jotikasthira, said on Tuesday.

The requirement is effective May 2, Charamporn told reporters after meeting with brokerage firms, which had agreed with the move.

The stock exchange has drawn up a list of stocks that have shown abnormal trading patterns. The new rule will apply to them.

Thailand's main stock index fell 3 percent last Friday through psychological support at 1,500 to a seven-week low, partly due to worries about proposed increases to the required deposits. It rose 1.3 percent to 1,544.03 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Bangkok Bureau; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)