BANGKOK, March 26 The Thai stock exchange is to
raise minimum deposits for cash accounts used to trade in
certain stocks to 20 percent of trading value from 15 percent in
a bid to curb volatility, its president, Charamporn
Jotikasthira, said on Tuesday.
The requirement is effective May 2, Charamporn told
reporters after meeting with brokerage firms, which had agreed
with the move.
The stock exchange has drawn up a list of stocks that have
shown abnormal trading patterns. The new rule will apply to
them.
Thailand's main stock index fell 3 percent last
Friday through psychological support at 1,500 to a seven-week
low, partly due to worries about proposed increases to the
required deposits. It rose 1.3 percent to 1,544.03 on Tuesday.
