BANGKOK, June 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ----------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1314.88 -0.7% -9.300 USD/JPY JPY= 79.39 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.608 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1616.93 -0.01% -0.150 US CRUDE CLc1 82.58 -0.05% -0.040 DOW JONES .DJI 12496.38 -0.62% -77.42 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 112.96 -0.75% -0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease on weak US data, wary before Italy debt sale SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks dip on refiners; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH - BEC WORLD PCL The broadcaster said it expected a recovery in the advertising industry, hit by floods last year, and higher advertising rates to give it a record net profit this year. - SHIN CORPORATION PCL, HEMARAJ LAND AND DEVELOPMENT PCL Shares in telecom firm Shin and industrial estate developer Hemaraj would be added to the SET 50 index starting from July 1, the stock exchange said. MARKET NEWS >Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears >Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale >Euro buoyed by short-covering, Italy bond sale eyed >Gold steady on soft US data after 4 days of gains >Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)