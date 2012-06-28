BANGKOK, June 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1331.85 0.9% 11.860 USD/JPY JPY= 79.62 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6296 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1574.39 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE CLc1 80.42 0.26% 0.210 DOW JONES .DJI 12627.01 0.74% 92.34 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 114.82 1.11% 1.26 --------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up, euro vulnerable on divided EU summit

SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand rise to 1-week high

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- QUALITY HOUSES PCL

The property developer raised its 2012 net profit growth target to more than 70 percent due to higher income from a new property fund to be offered in July, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna Buddhaprasart told reporters.

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill)