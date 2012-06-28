ECB to keep taps open as economic outlook uncertain
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is likely to keep the money taps fully open at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains below its target despite stronger economic growth in the euro zone.
BANGKOK, June 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1331.85 0.9% 11.860 USD/JPY JPY= 79.62 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6296 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1574.39 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE CLc1 80.42 0.26% 0.210 DOW JONES .DJI 12627.01 0.74% 92.34 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 114.82 1.11% 1.26 --------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge up, euro vulnerable on divided EU summit
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand rise to 1-week high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- QUALITY HOUSES PCL
The property developer raised its 2012 net profit growth target to more than 70 percent due to higher income from a new property fund to be offered in July, Senior Executive Vice-President Suwanna Buddhaprasart told reporters.
topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Seen dropping reference to downside risks