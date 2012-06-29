BANGKOK, June 29 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0137 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810
USD/JPY 79.19 -0.28% -0.220
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5785 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1555.19 0.29% 4.440
US CRUDE 78.41 0.93% 0.720
DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75
ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down on EU deadlock, awaiting US
reaction
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine
down
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PTT GROUP
Thailand's biggest energy firm is reviewing investment plans
worth billions of dollars for two refinery and petrochemical
units due to concerns about the impact of Europe's debt crisis
on the global economy, the chairman of the units
said.
- THANACHART CAPITAL PCL
Fitch Ratings has revised Thanachart Bank Pcl's and majority
shareholder Thanachart Capital's outlooks to negative from
stable and their ratings have been affirmed.
- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Oil major Shell again extended a deadline for Cove
Energy shareholders to accept its offer, giving itself
more time to decide its next move as it vies with Thailand's PTT
Exploration and Production to acquire the explorer.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St pares losses late, ends modestly lower
> U.S. bonds rise with safety bid during EU summit
> Euro, Aussie wilt on little progress at EU summit
> Gold eyes longest monthly losing streak since 1997
> Oil heads for worst quarter since 2008 crisis
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)