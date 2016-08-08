* Active buying in banks, domestic plays

* Baht down slightly at 34.96 to dollar

* Political uncertainty eases, should attract more foreign inflow (Updates with market reaction)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Aug 8 Thailand's stock market index rose to a 16-month high on Monday after Thais voted in a referendum to accept a new military-backed constitution that would pave the way for an election next year.

The vote should reduce political uncertainty in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and encourage incoming foreign fund flows, analysts said.

It will also give the military government space to push ahead with economic policies, they said.

"The outcome is our best case scenario and investors should react positively as it is clear that the election will happen next year," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CIMB Securities.

"Foreign investors had been waiting for the vote and may invest more now."

At 0325 GMT, the benchmark Stock Exchange of Thailand index was on course to notch a fourth consecutive day of ascent, standing 1.3 percent higher after rising as much as 1.4 percent to 1,540.09, the highest since April 28, 2015.

The gains were supported by active buying in banks, retail and property shares, which were expected to benefit from improving domestic confidence and the government's spending.

Fourth-ranked lender Kasikornbank shares rose nearly 4 percent, while convenience store chain CP All advanced 2.4 percent.

The baht currency was down slightly at 34.96 per dollar on Monday, but remained up over 3 percent this year.

Early results from the Election Commission showed 61.4 percent of Thais had voted for the charter, while 37.9 percent rejected it.

The junta says the constitution is designed to end more than a decade of divisive politics in Thailand that dented economic growth and left scores dead in civil unrest.

But Thailand's biggest political parties say the charter enshrines the military's role in government for years to come.

The referendum win should give the junta more legitimacy to advance economic policies such as developing big-ticket infrastructure projects, analysts said.

That could give a jolt to an economy that has struggled since the military seized power in a coup in May 2014 to end prolonged political unrest.

"Without political pressure, the government can concentrate on pushing forward important economic policies, reducing domestic risk factors," said Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, senior economist of Kasikorn Research Center in Bangkok.

The central bank has forecast economic growth of 3.1 percent this year, with exports contracting 2.5 percent. Last year, the economy expanded 2.8 percent.

Foreign investors have bought a net 82 billion baht ($2.35 billion) of Thai shares this year, stock exchange data showed. They account for 25-26 percent of Thai equity market trade and 31 percent in bonds. They were net sellers during 2013-2015, unloading almost 400 billion baht of Thai shares.

The baht's strength has helped the bourse outperform regional peers, analysts said. ($1 = 34.8300 baht) (Editing by Simon Webb and Simon Cameron-Moore)