LONDON, Nov 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Migrants
processing Thai chicken for its biggest export market, Europe,
face widespread abuse by their employers, partly because foreign
auditors have focused on food safety rather than workers'
conditions, researchers said on Wednesday.
Chicken is set to become the world's most consumed meat,
within the next five years, overtaking pork.
Its increasing popularity is a boon to major poultry
suppliers like Thailand, which shipped about 270,000 tonnes of
processed chicken to the European Union in 2014, according to
Swedwatch, which monitors the impact of Swedish companies on the
environment and human rights.
In a joint study with Finnwatch, the group found that
factory workers from Thailand's poorer neighbours Cambodia and
Myanmar are being exploited by brokers and employers who
withhold their passports and charge excessive recruitment fees.
"Those together put the migrant workers in a very vulnerable
situation," said Swedwatch researcher Kalle Bergbom, who helped
compile the report based on interviews with 98 migrant workers.
"Lots of these testimonies are indicators of trafficking for
labour exploitation according to the ILO (International Labour
Organization)," Bergbom told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Many workers reported being verbally and physically abused
by supervisors who hide any malpractice during official audits,
Bergbom added.
"(Supervisors) would slow down the pace of work, they would
be a lot softer in their attitudes towards the worker. It shows
that they're trying to cover up any possible problems during
official audits," Bergbom said.
"That of course makes it harder for foreign companies ... to
get a true picture of the conditions."
Similar abuses in Thailand's seafood sector led the U.S.
State Department to downgrade the country in 2014 in the
Trafficking in Persons report, an annual ranking of nations by
their efforts to combat human trafficking.
The European Union threatened earlier this year to ban Thai
seafood imports if Thailand failed to adopt adequate measures
against slave labour and illegal fishing.
Bergbom said Swedish importers and wholesalers had focused
more on ensuring food safety requirements were met, than on
checking workers' conditions.
Swedwatch also said the Swedish authorities, in their
procurement of food, had failed to recognise the risk of human
rights abuses in the food sector.
"This means that children and adults in Sweden's public
institutions such as schools, retirement homes and hospitals may
be served poultry products produced by exploited migrants," it
said.
