BANGKOK Jan 9 Thai hotel and fast-food chain
operator Minor International Pcl said on Wednesday it
expected its loss-making food operations in China to make a
profit this year thanks to income from recently acquired
restaurant chain Riverside & Courtyard.
Riverside, a barbecue fish specialist, is expected to post
revenue of 1.2 billion baht ($39 million) this year, Chairman
and Chief Executive William Heinecke told reporters.
The number of Minor's food chain outlets is expected to rise
to 2,400-2,500 over the next five years, versus 1,304 at the end
of the third quarter of last year, Heinecke said
Minor runs Burger King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company
outlets across Asia and competes with the likes of Yum Brands
Inc and Central Plaza Hotel Pcl.
On Tuesday, Corporate Chief Financial Officer Trithip
Sivakriskul told Reuters Minor planned to spend at least 40
billion baht ($1.3 billion) through 2017 on expansion and
acquisitions.
($1 = 30.46 Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)