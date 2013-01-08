BANGKOK Jan 8 Thai hotel and fast-food chain operator Minor International Pcl, which runs Burger King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia, plans to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) through 2017 on expansion and acquisitions.

Minor, which competes with the likes of Yum Brands Inc and Central Plaza Hotel Pcl, expects to buy at least one food asset in China this year, Corporate Chief Financial Officer Trithip Sivakriskul said on Tuesday, without giving details. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)