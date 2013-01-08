BANGKOK Jan 8 Thai hotel and fast-food chain
operator Minor International Pcl, which runs Burger
King, Dairy Queen and The Pizza Company outlets across Asia,
plans to spend at least 40 billion baht ($1.3 billion) through
2017 on expansion and acquisitions.
Minor, which competes with the likes of Yum Brands Inc
and Central Plaza Hotel Pcl, expects to buy at
least one food asset in China this year, Corporate Chief
Financial Officer Trithip Sivakriskul said on Tuesday, without
giving details.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saranya Suksomkij; Editing
by Daniel Magnowski)