(Refiles adding PIX in slug line)
By Thin Lei Win
SOB MOEI, Thailand (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tikuepor,
an ethnic Karen from eastern Myanmar living on the Thai side of
the Salween River, is one of thousands of people worried about
losing everything if a multinational hydropower project goes
ahead in this sensitive border area.
A senior commander of the Karen National Liberation Army
(KNLA), which claims to control land in Myanmar affected by the
project, says the Myanmar military has moved more troops into
the area and this could derail peace talks with the government.
Tikuepor was only 13 when she fled her village in eastern
Myanmar to escape a campaign by the Burmese military against
ethnic armed rebels, during which troops terrorised civilians to
stop them supporting the rebels.
Now 54 and living in Sob Moei, a Thai village beside the
fast-flowing Salween, she fears what little she knows of the
hydropower project.
"I don't have a Thai citizenship card. We don't have titles
for the land we live on," said Tikuepor, who goes by a single
name, sitting on a bench in the school grounds. "We won't
receive any compensation if we have to leave this village."
Sob Moei is located 47 kms (30 miles) upstream from the site
of the long-planned 1,360-megawatt Hatgyi dam in Myanmar.
Environmental activists say Hatgyi, aimed at harnessing the
power of the Salween, Southeast Asia's second longest river,
could displace thousands of people, block fish migration routes
and reduce the food and jobs on which riverine people depend.
Communities in the area are already marginalised - many are
poor, uneducated ethnic and religious minorities living in
remote places.
General Baw Kyaw Heh, KNLA's vice chief of staff, has said
the Burmese troop deployment to the area threatens to derail
peace negotiations between the government and ethnic armed
groups.
Burmese also object to the fact that most of the electricity
to be generated will go to Thailand, leaving little for
energy-starved Myanmar.
Hatgyi is being developed jointly by Chinese, Thai and
Burmese investors, including the Electricity Generating
Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and IGE, a Burmese company dealing
in timber, oil, gas and mining.
IGE is linked to the sons of Aung Thaung, a prominent
Burmese lawmaker blacklisted by the United States for "actively
attempting to undermine recent economic and political reforms."
Thana Puttarangsri, EGAT's manager for international issues,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the completion of Hatgyi
depended on decisions by partners but refused to comment further
and did not pick up subsequent calls.
Myanmar's Energy Ministry was also not available for comment
despite numerous calls.
NINETEEN DAMS PLANNED
The Salween rises on the Tibetan Plateau and flows some
2,400 kms (1,500 miles) through China, Thailand and Myanmar to
the Andaman Sea, crisscrossing many of Myanmar's ethnic minority
areas.
Six million people live in the Salween watershed and depend
on the river for jobs and nutritious food, according to the WWF.
Campaigners say six dams are planned in Burma and 13 on the
upper Salween in China.
In Sob Moei, a remote village at the confluence of the Moei
and Salween rivers, about 40 families share Tikuepor's plight,
according to the village's Thai-Karen headman, Decha
Srisawaidaoruang, 30.
The village has no electricity or phone signal, though WiFi
is available in the school grounds. It is an hour's boat ride
from the only pier along the Salween in Thailand.
"There have not been many channels to voice our concerns
about this dam and we do not have access to decision makers,"
said Decha.
Civil society groups are concerned that Thailand's military
rulers may allow EGAT and the Thai energy industry to push the
project through without assessments of its impact on people
living nearby, said Pianporn Deetes, campaign coordinator for
the environmental group International Rivers (IR) in Thailand.
Information about the project has been minimal, she said.
"The last environmental impact assessment that was conducted was
not made public."
"We're just asking the Thai government and Thai energy
utilities to behave as they do at home, to comply with Thai laws
that require social and health impact assessments on large-scale
infrastructure projects," she said.
THREAT TO PEACE TALKS
If built, Hatgyi could destabilise the area, KNLA general
Baw Kyaw Heh warned.
"With such large-scale investment and a flood of money
coming into the area, there are likely to be lots of conflicts.
The villagers will face the direct cost of militarisation and
fighting," he told journalists at Ei Thu Ta camp.
"It's clear that investment in Hatgyi and similar projects
are obstructing the peace process in Myanmar, particularly in
Karen state," Baw Kyaw Heh said.
Ei Thu Ta, 90 minutes upstream from Ban Sob Moei and on the
Myanmar side of the river, was set up around 2006 for over 3,700
displaced Karens who say they fled abuses by the Burmese army.
Myanmar's semi-civilian government is currently negotiating
a nationwide ceasefire with guerrilla groups.
(Additional reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda in Bangkok and Soe
Zeya Tun and Min Zeya Oo in Myanmar)
(Reporting by Thin Lei Win; Editing by Tim Pearce)