By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK Jan 30 Italian Thai Development Pcl
and Rojana Industrial Park will sign a
$1.7-billion deal in March to develop the Dawei industrial zone
in Myanmar, the Thai government said on Friday.
Set to be Southeast Asia's largest industrial complex when
complete, the ambitious and long-delayed Dawei project in
southeastern Myanmar includes highway links to Bangkok and
Thailand's eastern seaboard.
"At the initial stage it will be an investment of around
$1.7 billion," Deputy Transport Minister Arkhom Termittayapaisit
told reporters after a meeting between Thai and Myanmar
officials in Bangkok on Friday.
Italian Thai and Rojana will develop the first phase of the
project, he said.
The project will begin with construction of a 138-km
(86-mile) road from Dawei to Kanchanaburi province, 119 km
northwest of Bangkok.
Thailand will provide soft loans to Myanmar, to meet a
budget of around 3.9 billion baht ($119.23 million) for the road
construction.
"Today bilateral relations between Thailand and Myanmar are
at their best," Thai Deputy Prime Minister Pridiyathorn Devakula
said in a statement.
The success of the Dawei Special Economic Zone project would
carry the two countries' cooperation to new heights, benefiting
both as well as the region, he added.
Besides the roadbuilding, the first phase aims to complete
within five years such infrastructure projects as a telecoms
network, a small port and a reservoir, he said.
Plans for Dawei Special Economic Zone complex envisage a
250-sq-km (100-sq-mile) deep-sea port, petrochemical and heavy
industry hub on the Thai-Myanmar peninsula.
The project has been stalled for years. Delays were largely
blamed on Italian Thai Development (ITD), which had failed to
secure private investment and agree on a power source for the
complex.
Thailand and Myanmar seized control of the strategically
located complex from ITD, Thailand's biggest construction firm,
in Nov. 2013.
Thailand's ruling junta pledged in October it would seek to
advance the project.
The industrial zone would be a potential boon for firms
relying on the transport of goods around the crowded Malacca
Strait, the world's busiest shipping lane.
($1=32.7100 baht)
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Simon
Webb; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)