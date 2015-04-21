BANGKOK, April 21 Italian Thai Development Pcl
and Rojana Industrial Park will sign a $1.7-billion deal to
develop the first phase of the long-delayed Dawei industrial
zone in southeastern Myanmar by June, Thailand's deputy
transport minister said on Tuesday.
Thailand's government had said the deal would be signed by
March.
The project is arguably Southeast Asia's most ambitious
industrial zone - a 250-sq-km (100-sq-mile) deep-sea port,
petrochemical and heavy industry hub located along the slim
Thai-Myanmar peninsula.
"Italian Thai Development and Rojana will sign the first
contract in May or early June ... after Myanmar's cabinet has
approved it," Deputy Transport Minister Arkhom
Termpittayapaisith told reporters in Bangkok.
The project's first phase is set to include a
27-square-kilometre industrial estate, said Arkhom.
The project will begin with construction of a 138-km (86
mile) road from Dawei to Kanchanaburi province, 119 km northwest
of Bangkok. Road construction should begin by the end of this
year, said Arkhom.
The Dawei Special Economic Zone project has been stalled for
years. Delays were largely blamed on Italian Thai Development
(ITD), which had failed to secure private investment and agree
on a power source for the complex.
Myanmar has asked for 4.5 billion baht ($138.9 million) from
Thailand for construction of the road, said Arkhom.
Thailand said in January that it would provide soft loans to
Myanmar to meet a budget of about 3.9 billion baht for road
construction.
Thailand and Myanmar seized control of the strategically
located complex from ITD, Thailand's biggest construction firm,
in November 2013.
A master plan for development of the project will be
completed by June, said Arkhom.
($1 = 32.3900 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Anand Basu)