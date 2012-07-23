BANGKOK, July 23 Thai and Myanmar leaders on
Monday offered a much-needed lift to the multi-billion dollar
Dawei port and industrial zone in southern Myanmar that has been
struggling to find private investors.
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and Myanmar
President Thein Sein told a joint news conference they had
agreed to connect the strategically located Dawei Economic Zone
with industrial areas along Thailand's eastern seaboard,
including the Laem Chabang deep sea port.
But they gave few details except to say ministers from both
sides would start regular meetings from August.
The $50 billion project led by Italian-Thai Development Pcl
in southern Myanmar could be one of the most important
projects for the country whose young quasi-civilian government
is eager to revive a battered economy by attracting foreign
investment previously held back by years of sanctions.
It was the first time the two governments have said they
would together support the $50 billion project led by
Italian-Thai Development Pcl.
The two leaders said they had agreed to connect the new
zone, with its deep sea port, with industrial areas along
Thailand's eastern seaboard, including the Laem Chabang port.
However, they did not say what level of support they would
give the 250 sq km (97 sq mile) Dawei complex, a private
initiative with plans to include steel mills, refineries, a
petrochemical complex and power plants.
The deep-sea port, which would cost $2.5 billion and is due
for completion in 2018, would bring in goods to be transported
by rail or road from the Indian Ocean along a corridor that runs
past Bangkok to its eastern seaboard.
The goods could either be used in Thai industrial estates
there or shipped onwards to third countries, having bypassed the
long and congested shipping lane through the Malacca Strait.
Ital-Thai president, Premchai Karnasuta, recently told
Reuters he was in talks with companies from Japan and planned to
build gas, coal-fired and hydropower plants after Myanmar's
government scrapped a planned 4,000 megawatt coal-fired plant on
environmental grounds.
Through its Dawei Development Company, Ital-Thai is in a
rush to find new partners after Max Myanmar, owned by tycoon Zaw
Zaw, decided to reduce its 25 percent stake in Dawei.
(Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Jonathan Thatcher)