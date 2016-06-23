By Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Juarawee Kittisilpa
MAHACHAI, Thailand, June 23 Hundreds of migrants
from Myanmar gave Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi a thunderous
welcome to neighbouring Thailand on Thursday on her first visit
since her National League for Democracy swept to election
victory in November.
Thailand is home to between two and three million migrant
workers from Myanmar, many of whom perform back-breaking jobs
most Thais are unwilling to do. Her visit has prompted renewed
calls for better protection of migrant workers, many of whom are
undocumented and whom rights groups say are vulnerable to abuse.
"We hope she will pressure the Thai government to have
sympathy for us," said Ma Kout Shwe, a steel-factory worker from
Myanmar.
Suu Kyi and Thai junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha will on
Friday sign a memorandum of understanding to help Myanmar
migrants work legally in Thailand, according to a Thai
government document distributed before the visit.
Many of those gathered at the Talay Thai market in Mahachai,
a fishing port just west of Bangkok, wore t-shirts bearing the
words: "We love Aung San Suu Kyi."
Many migrants in Mahachai work on fishing boats or in
seafood processing plants. The industry's reputation has been
tarnished by instances of human trafficking, forced labour and
violence.
Thursday's visit is Suu Kyi's second official trip abroad
since the NLD government took office on March 30.
She is making the three-day visit in her official capacity
as state counsellor, a position created for her, and as foreign
minister. It will mark the first meeting between the democracy
icon and members of the Thai military government that seized
power in a bloodless May 2014 coup.
The junta has been jittery over Suu Kyi's visit. A press
conference in Bangkok on the plight of Myanmar's 1.1 million
Muslim Rohingya minority ended abruptly on Thursday after the
Thai authorities put pressure on the human rights groups that
organised it.
Suu Kyi has been criticized overseas, and by some in
Myanmar, for saying little about the abuses faced by the
Rohingya, who live in apartheid-like conditions and are seen by
many Myanmar Buddhists as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
(Additional reporting by Andrew R.C. Marshall and Patpicha
Tanakasempipat; Editing by Simon Webb and Nick Macfie)