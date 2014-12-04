BANGKOK Dec 4 Thailand and Myanmar will sign a
pact in January aimed at reviving the multi-billion dollar Dawei
industrial zone in Myanmar, a Thai minister said on Thursday.
Deputy Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit, who is
also secretary-general of the National Economic and Social
Development Board (NESDB), said the Thai and Myanmar governments
would meet to kickstart what is arguably Southeast Asia's most
ambitious industrial zone.
"At the start of January 2015 the Thai and Myanmar
government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to move
forward the Dawei special economic zone," he added.
He said he hoped Italian Thai Development Pcl and
Rojana Industrial Park Pcl would play a role in the
first phase of the project.
His comments come after Thailand and Myanmar seized control
of the strategically located complex from Italian Thai
Development (ITD), Thailand's biggest construction firm, in Nov.
2013.
The Dawei Special Economic Zone complex, a 250-sq-km
(100-sq-mile) deep-sea port, petrochemical and heavy industry
hub, is located along the slim Thai-Myanmar peninsula and was
described by ITD as "the new global gateway of Indochina".
The project has been stuck in a quagmire for years. Delays
were largely blamed on ITD, which had failed to secure private
investment and agree on a power source for the complex.
Thailand's ruling junta pledged in October to step up
involvement in the project, following talks between Thai Prime
Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Minoru Kiuchi, Japan's vice
foreign minister.
Arkhom said foreign players, including Japan, were ready to
get involved in Dawei, but did not give further details.
Located in southeastern Myanmar with highway links to
Bangkok and Thailand's eastern seaboard, Dawei is set to be
Southeast Asia's largest industrial complex when complete.
The industrial zone would be a potential boon for firms
relying on the transport of goods around the crowded Malacca
Strait, the world's busiest shipping lane.
(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Amy
Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)