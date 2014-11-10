BANGKOK Nov 10 More than 200 boat people held
in southern Thailand will be pushed back out to sea, police said
on Monday, despite calls by rights group to stop a policy that
puts would-be asylum seekers at risk.
Around 259 people were found at sea on Saturday and were
arrested for illegal entry.
Their discovery around 3 km (1.86 miles) from the coast
follows what one NGO said was a "major maritime exodus" from
neighbouring Myanmar of Rohingya, a mostly stateless Muslim
minority group from the country's west.
"On average around 900 people left by boat from the middle
of last month. We saw a major maritime exodus of nearly 10,000
people," said Chris Lewa of the Arakan Project, a Rohingya
advocacy group, adding that increasing desperation was one
reason for the departures.
Authorities in Thailand's Kapoe district said it was unclear
whether any of the group were Rohingya but interviews with some
of the group showed they were heading for Malaysia to find work
or, in the women's' cases, join their husbands.
The 259 will be put back on boats and sent back to Myanmar,
said Police Colonel Sanya Prakobphol, head of Kapoe district
police.
"They are Muslims from Myanmar ... They are illegal
migrants," Sanya told Reuters by telephone.
"If they come in then we must push them back ... once they
have crossed the sea border into Myanmar then that's considered
pushing them back. What they do next is their problem."
Tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's
Rakhine state since 2012, when violent clashes with ethnic
Rakhine Buddhists killed hundreds and made about 140,000
homeless.
Many were Rohingya, who now often live in apartheid-like
conditions and have little or no access to jobs, schools or
healthcare.
The boats often sail from Myanmar and Bangladesh to Thailand
where, as Reuters reported last year, human trafficking-gangs
hold thousands of boat people in brutal jungle camps until
relatives pay ransoms to secure their release.
Testimonies from Bangladeshi and Rohingya survivors in an
October Reuters Special Report provided evidence of a dramatic
shift in human-trafficking tactics.
Sanya said the 259 people were currently being held at a
community hall and that his team were "looking after them like
relatives" but that they would soon be put back on boats.
"Who will feed them? I'm struggling day to day to feed
them," said Sanya.
"No country wants an outsider to come in to their house."
Thailand was downgraded in June to the lowest category in
the U.S. State Department's annual ranking of the world's worst
human-trafficking centres, putting it in the same category as
North Korea and the Central African Republic.
The same month, the Thai military vowed to "prevent and
suppress human trafficking", after having seized power from an
elected government on May 22.
