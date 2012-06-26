BANGKOK, June 26 The Thai government on Tuesday
delayed a decision to let U.S. space agency NASA use a military
air base for climate study after the main opposition party
claimed, among other things, that it was tantamount to a
surrender of sovereignty.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration had asked
to use the U-Tapao air base, in southeast Thailand, built by the
United States for its forces to use during the Vietnam War.
"NASA will have to call off the programme this year, which
is a shame for weather monitoring technology in Thailand," Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said.
The NASA project may have fallen foul of internal Thai
politics: the opposition Democrats are also claiming the
government had agreed to the deal in return for the United
States' granting a visa to exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin
Shinawatra, the brother of current premier Yingluck.
Kristin Kneedler, a U.S embassy spokeswoman, denied any such
agreement. "We do not exchange visas for favours," she said.
Thaksin was toppled by the military in 2006 and has chosen
to live in exile in Dubai rather than return home to serve a
two-year jail term for abuse of power.
The opposition is fighting various moves by the government
to amend the constitution and pass amnesty measures that it sees
as devices to let Thaksin return home.
The Democrats have also said NASA aircraft could be used for
espionage, in line with plans by the Unites States to strengthen
its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Other critics are
worried that Thailand risks jeopardising relations with China.
"We want cabinet to reveal all the details relating to this
agreement and make them known to the public," said Chavanond
Intarakomalyasut, a Democrat party spokesman.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould)