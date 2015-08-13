BANGKOK Aug 13 Thai Finance Minister Sommai
Phasee said on Thursday that recent fund outflows of stocks and
bonds have been on a relatively smaller scale and were not a key
concern.
Foreign investors had sold Thai stocks and bonds in the
three months to August worth more than $1 billion, Sommai told
reporters.
"The amount was not big. The selling has continued but in a
smaller amount," Sommai said. "The central bank governor said he
can use existing measures to monitor."
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Jacqueline Wong)