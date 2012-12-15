BANGKOK Dec 15 A brawl broke out as prizes were
being awarded at a Thai carmaker's office party and more than 30
people were injured in the melee in which glasses, bottles and
even homemade grenades were thrown, police and media said on
Saturday.
AutoAlliance Thailand, a joint venture between Ford Motor
Company and Japan's Mazda Motor Corporation,
threw the party for its 4,000 staff on Friday evening at a
restaurant in Chonburi, 100 km (63 miles) southeast of Bangkok.
"They were eating and many people were drunk," said a police
officer who went to the restaurant to help restore order.
"Things got out of hand when some men threw bottles at each
other."
The Bangkok Post newspaper said the brawl started in front
of a stage as prizes were being handed out. It was not clear
what sparked it.
"The chaos quickly spread as glasses and other missiles were
thrown with periodic explosions and gunshots also heard,
according to some witnesses," the newspaper said. "A lot of
property was also damaged or destroyed."
More than 30 people were hurt and one was in critical
condition, the newspaper said.
AutoAlliance spokesmen were not available for comment.
"We have incidents like this every year," said the police
officer, who declined to be identified.
(Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Robert Birsel)